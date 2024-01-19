News

NPP approves 105 centres for January 27 polls

New Patriotic Party NPP Logo Top1 1140x570 New Patriotic Party New Patriotic Party New Patriotic Party NPP flag

Fri, 19 Jan 2024 Source: classfm

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has given approval to 105 polling centres for its upcoming Parliamentary Primaries set to take place on January 27, 2024.

The announcement was made through a statement issued on Friday, January 19, 2024, and signed by the party's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

The release included the list of approved centres for the upcoming polls

Source: classfm
