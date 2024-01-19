NPP approves 105 centres for January 27 polls

Due to technical challenges we had no option but to reroute GhanaWeb.com to GhanaWeb.live
Fri, 19 Jan 2024 Source: classfm
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has given approval to 105 polling centres for its upcoming Parliamentary Primaries set to take place on January 27, 2024.
The announcement was made through a statement issued on Friday, January 19, 2024, and signed by the party's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.
The release included the list of approved centres for the upcoming polls
