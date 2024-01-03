Ralph Agyapong vs. Asenso-Boakye is a friendly local derby – Wontumi on Bantama primaries

Posters of Ralph Agyapong and Asenso-Boakye

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi; has declared that the Bantama Constituency parliamentary primary was not a big deal.

He described the contest between Ralph Agyapong and incumbent Francis Asenso-Boakye as a brotherly election adding that it was nothing more than a local derby.



In an interview last week on Asempa FM, Wontumi said: “It is an election between brothers, it is a derby election. It is a friendly, it is not a big deal, the winner is already known.”



Agyapong, a brother to Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP; announced his bid to challenge Asenso-Boakye, despite the former deputy Chief of Staff being a former ally of his elder brother.



Asenso-Boakye and Kennedy exchanged words during the NPP presidential primaries due to his support for eventual winner Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



It is believed that Ralph’s move is to pay back the Bantama MP for the disrespect showed Kennedy who came second in the presidential primary.

Bantama, located in the heart of the Ashanti Region, is one of the safe seats for the NPP and the winner of the primaries is almost certain to be elected MP come 2024.



SARA



