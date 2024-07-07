NPP has proven to be wasteful; NDC a viable alternative – Dr Omane Boamah

Menu ›
Sun, 7 Jul 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Dr. Omane Boamah has called for Ghanaians to reject the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and support the National Democratic Congress (NDC), emphasizing that the NDC has a better record of creating jobs.
He highlighted the 24-hour economy initiative proposed by John Dramani Mahama and Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, which aims to generate well-paying jobs.
Additionally, he cited the issue of alleged financial wastage by the NPP in the construction of a National Cathedral and the promise of severe punishment for those involved.
