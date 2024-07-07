News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

NPP has proven to be wasteful; NDC a viable alternative – Dr Omane Boamah

. Omane Boamah Screenshot 2024 07 07 084900.png Dr. Omane Boamah, Director of Elections and IT for NDC

Sun, 7 Jul 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Omane Boamah has called for Ghanaians to reject the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and support the National Democratic Congress (NDC), emphasizing that the NDC has a better record of creating jobs.

He highlighted the 24-hour economy initiative proposed by John Dramani Mahama and Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, which aims to generate well-paying jobs.

Additionally, he cited the issue of alleged financial wastage by the NPP in the construction of a National Cathedral and the promise of severe punishment for those involved.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Related Articles: