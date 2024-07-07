NPP has proven to be wasteful; NDC a viable alternative – Dr Omane Boamah

Dr. Omane Boamah, Director of Elections and IT for NDC

Dr. Omane Boamah has called for Ghanaians to reject the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and support the National Democratic Congress (NDC), emphasizing that the NDC has a better record of creating jobs.

He highlighted the 24-hour economy initiative proposed by John Dramani Mahama and Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, which aims to generate well-paying jobs.

Additionally, he cited the issue of alleged financial wastage by the NPP in the construction of a National Cathedral and the promise of severe punishment for those involved.



