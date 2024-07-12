Nana Kwame Bediako announces independent presidential bid due to party registration challenges

Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar)

Nana Kwame Bediako, leader of The New Force Movement, has announced his independent presidential candidacy after facing delays in registering his party with the Electoral Commission (EC).

Despite submitting required documents on September 12, 2023, his party received only a provisional certificate after eight months, hindering their campaign efforts.



Bediako emphasized his commitment to national development, economic freedom, equity, and empowerment, free from bureaucratic hindrances. He aims to foster democracy, ambition, and entrepreneurship.

His announcement has garnered significant interest and support, with many believing his independent bid could bring a fresh perspective to Ghana’s political landscape.



