One shot after armed men attack on passengers on Potsin – Awomre road

File photo

One person is receiving Treatment at winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital after six armed robbers blocked the Gomoa Potsin – Awomre Road in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region and attacked passengers.

The robbers are said to have blocked the road and robbed over 20 cars on thier way to Agona Swedru, one after the other.



According to a police source, they shot one of the drivers who failed to stop.



The incident happened on Sunday December 24, 2023 at around 9 PM.

Speaking to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, immediate past Assembly Woman for Pamfokrm Electoral Area, Abena Adadaizua confirmed the incident.



She claimed Police officers at Gomoa Dominase and it’s environs failed to respond to their calls due to lack of access to ehicle.



Abena Adadaizua called on IGP to provide Gomoa Dominase District Police with car to help fight Armed Robbers on the Road.