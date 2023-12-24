Parliament needs to show acute videos of infections from LGBTQ+ engagements – Prophet Oduro

Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro

Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro is of the view that Parliament needs to fast-track the process to pass the Anti-LGBTQI+ bill into law.

He believes the practice should not be countenanced in Ghana.



The prophet was speaking on Accra-based United Television when he made this known.



To him, if Parliament thinks that LGBTQI+ needs to be practised in Ghana, hence the delay, they should be shown acute videos of infections from LGBTQ+ engagements to help them understand how bad the situation is.



“Have you seen someone who has had an acute infection from being gay or lesbian, among others? I think Parliament should be shown videos of such people who have had infections in their anus.

"I know someone who came to Alabaster and left for Holland. He now has a rotten anus from these things. It’s madness and should not be countenanced,” he said.



He continued “I will urge our Parliamentarians that do the right thing and God will bless you. There is judgement awaiting all of us”.



