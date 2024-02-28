President Akufo-Addo commends transformative facelift of Ghana Police Service

President Akufo-Addo and George Akuffo Dampare

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended the Ghana Police Service for its "changing face" and significant transformation, particularly highlighting the facelift of the police headquarters under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

The President praised the enhanced visibility of the police on the streets and the overall discipline instilled in society.



Addressing the nation in Parliament, President Akufo-Addo stated that his government has equipped the Police Service better than any previous administration, emphasising the positive impact on community assurance.

"Government has performed much creditably, the police today are much equipped than they have ever been. The increased police visibility on the streets goes a long way to assure the community."



"The changing phase of the police is perhaps best exemplified by the dramatic facelift they have given the frontage of the police headquarters on the Ring Road in Accra, it is beautiful and I recommend it to all institutions and indeed households," he added.