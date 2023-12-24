Robbers shoot one in brazen attack on Gomoa Potsin-Awomre Road

File photo

In a daring attack on the Gomoa Potsin-Awomre road in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, a group of six armed robbers has left one person injured, currently receiving treatment at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

A report by Adomonline.com said that the armed assailants blocked the road, targeting over 20 commuters en route to Agona Swedru. The victim, identified as a driver, became the unfortunate target after he refused to stop when signaled by the robbers.



The harrowing incident unfolded at approximately 9:00 pm on Friday, creating a sense of fear and insecurity among residents in the area. The unidentified group of robbers seized the opportunity to loot from the unsuspecting commuters.



Abena Adadaizua, the immediate past Assemblywoman for Pamfokrom Electoral Area, confirmed the incident to Adom News. She revealed that this incident is part of a series of attacks, indicating that the robbers have been consistently terrorizing the residents.

Allegedly, despite the urgency of the situation, police officers stationed at Gomoa Dominase and its environs failed to respond due to a reported lack of a suitable vehicle.



In light of this, Abena Adadaizua has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to urgently provide the Gomoa Dominase District Police with a vehicle to enhance their capability in combating crime in the region.