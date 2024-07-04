Running Mate Saga: NPP decision is binding on every member - Sam Pyne replies NAPO's naysayers

NAPO and Bawumia

Kumasi Mayor Sam Pyne has advised New Patriotic Party (NPP) members against publicly opposing the selection of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the party's running mate.

This follows dissent from MP for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, and a protest by the Concerned NPP Grassroot and Executives Group.



Speaking on Peace FM, Pyne stressed that party members should adhere to party structures for airing grievances and emphasized that the National Council's decision is binding on all members.

He praised Dr. Prempeh’s leadership qualities and urged critics to focus on his capabilities.



