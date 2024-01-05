Sack Kwetey over decadence in NDC comment if you have balls - Anyidoho dares Mahama, Mosquito

Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has proclaimed vindication over his position that the party was suffering moral decadence under the current leadership.

Referencing a recent admission by NDC General Secretary Fifi Kwetey that the NDC needed to clean its house, Anyidoho suggested that his purported sacking from the party was because of similar calls.



He challenged the current chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and leader of the party, John Dramani Mahama; to take similar action against Kwetey because Asiedu Nketiah as the then party scribe oversaw the process that led to Anyidoho's expulsion for anti-party conduct.



"Let the Chairman and the Leader of the NDC dare come out and sack the General Secretary if they have the “balls” to do so," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).



His post was accompanied by Kwetey's speech at the commemorative anniversary of the 31st December Revolution that marked the second coming into office of former president Jerry John Rawlings as a military leader in 1981.



"There is real decay and that decay continues to be in the NDC today. So, I don’t want us the NDC to pretend that 31st is simply a day to bash NPP, (the) NPP is not the issue, the issue is bigger than NPP.

"The decay even within the NPP must stop with that blazing fire and that is what this business is about," Kwetey submitted.



He stressed that unless the NDC rids itself of the internal decay, the 2024 victory will be meaningless.



"It is in vain if we win power only to continue what we see, only to do some of the things that we are seeing and only to claim we are doing less, that is not enough," he cautioned.





