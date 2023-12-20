Some pastors ‘begging’ for Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill not to be passed – MP discloses

Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi

The Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi has made a shocking revelation about attempts by some men of God to influence the yet-be-be-passed Anti-LGBTQ+bill.

He told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' in an interview on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, that even some religious leaders brought a report stating reasons why the controversial LGBTQ+ bill should not become a law.



“Most pastors also came to say that this law is good and should be passed. So it is both for and against.



But the committee has resolved that we will pass the bill,” the Asante Akyem Central MP told Mac Jerry Osei-Agyemeng.

The Anti-LGBTQ+ bill has been met with many controversies, but Hon. Anyimadu-Antwi has assured that the bill “will be passed very soon.”



Watch video below



