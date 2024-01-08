The New Force Movement: I am the man in the mask - Cheddar

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar has revealed that he is the man behind the 'The New Force' political movement.
He explained at a press conference in Accra on January 7, 2024; that he had been forced to also unveil his identity as the much-awaited 'Man in the Mask.'
The 43-year-old was flanked by leading political forces across Africa when he made the disclosure; among them Peter Obi of Nigeria, PLO Lumumba of Kenya and Zimbabwe's Dr Arikana Chihombori-Quao.
The trio had come to town to speak at a public lecture event dubbed "The Convention," which he had organised under the brand name, New Africa Foundation.
The event was cancelled at the 11th hour with the Presidency confirming that it had been cancelled for an unforeseen event scheduled for the widely-announced venue, the Black Star Square in Accra.
TWI NEWS
- Remain dedicated to the country - Akufo-Addo tasks Ghanaians
- Nana Addo fired me because my audits were biting hard at government – Domelevo
- Our investments in digitalization are yielding amazing results – Bawumia
- Akufo-Addo could have taxed air if God didn’t make it free – Sorogho
- 'One Student, One Tablet’ will be implemented soon at the SHS level - Education Minister
- Read all related articles