Two friends convicted for motorbike theft

Source: GNA

Two friends, who conspired and stole a neighbour’s motorbike worth GH￠15,000 at Wassa Bekwai in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality have been convicted by the Tarkwa circuit court.

The accused persons, Richard Mensah, 22, a musician and Phillip Awusah, 23, a welder, were charged with conspiracy to commit crime and stealing, both pleaded guilty to the offence.



The court, presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu, sentenced Mensah and Awusah to eight years imprisonment each with hard labour.



Prosecuting, Police Superintendent of Police Juliana Essel-Dadzie said the complainant, Desmond Nyame, was a motor rider, residing at Wassa Bekwai, while the convicts reside at New Takoradi and Wassa Japa respectively.



She said during the first week of December, this year, Mensah called Awusah on the phone and informed him that he needed a job that would fetch him money.



After a while, Awusah, asked Mensah to come over to Wassa Japa, so they would all engage in small scale mining and he agreed, but after he stayed with Awusah for a week, Mensah left to Wassa Bekwai to visit another friend named Emma, who was living in the same house with Nyame, the prosecutor said.



She said on December 8, Awusah visited Mensah at Wassa Bekwai and they hatched a plan to steal Nyame’s unregistered Haojin motorbike which was then parked in the compound.

Prosecution said Mensah and Awusah intentionally hired Nyame and told him they wanted to buy a mattress at Bawdia, so he should transport them on his motorbike for a fee, but on arrival the convict’s convinced the complainant to release his motorbike to Awusah to enable him withdraw money from a mobile money merchant.



Nyame refused initially but upon a second thought he agreed to release the motorbike to Awusah because Mensah was resident in their house.



Superintendent Essel-Dadzie said after hours there was no sign of Awusah, and Mensah who was with Nyame bolted but he (complainant) raised the alarm and Mensah was nabbed by a Good Samaritan, and he was handed over to the police.



At the police station, Mensah was directed to contact Awusah on phone to know his where about, and he told Mensah that, “l am on my way to Takoradi with the motorbike so board a vehicle and come over.”



Prosecution said the Police then alerted their colleagues on duty at the Bokro police barrier, and Awusah on arrival was arrested with the motorbike and handed over to the Bawdia Police.



During interrogation, Superintendent Essel-Dadzie said Mensah and Awusah alleged they agreed to commit the offence, but they only wanted to use the motorbike for their personal errands and not to offer it for sale.