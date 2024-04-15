UE|R: Former NDC women's organizer criticizes Akufo-Addo over country's hardships

Hajia Charity Asoema

Former Upper East Regional women's organizer, Hajia Charity Asoema, has strongly criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo for what she perceives as his deliberate neglect of the hardships faced by Ghanaians.

In an exclusive interview on A1 Radio based in the Upper East region, Hajia Charity lamented that the ruling NPP, under Akufo-Addo and Bawumia's leadership, only boasts about free education and refers to the president as a "free wicked old man," while accusing them of lying about developmental projects visible in local communities.



Furthermore, she emphasized that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is fully prepared to compete with the NPP in the upcoming general elections.

"We will confront them if they attempt any deceitful tactics. We are well-prepared, and if Mahama is as good as we believe, he should trust us to handle this for him," she asserted.