Volta Regional Youth Wing of NDC extends heartfelt Christmas wishes to the youths and Ghanaians

The Regional Youth Organizer, Mathias Alagbo

Once again, a season of goodwill is with us! Unto us, a son is given with renewed hope for the salvation and redemption of humanity. The NDC Volta Regional Youth Wing extends to our youth and all Ghanaians, our heartfelt Christmas wishes and profound joy.



This festive season, we are not only commemorating the birth of Christ but also celebrating the enduring resilience of our youth and Ghanaians in general. The NDC recognizes the burdens many Ghanaians carry, the dreams deferred, and the anxieties about the future.



Despite the challenges we face, let the birth of Christ ignite our hope to rise like the Christmas star, guiding us toward a brighter dawn. To our teeming youth and all Ghanaians, the NDC promises a future built on opportunity and

prosperity for all. A future where the 24-hour economy unlocks its full potential, creating jobs, boosting businesses, and igniting a wave of economic dynamism.



Imagine vibrant night markets swarming with activity, street vendors thriving under the starlit sky, taxi drivers driving through our safe and secure streets, and factories humming through the night. This, fellow citizens, is the future we envision. A future where every hour holds growth potential and where the ordinary Ghanaian on the street can dream and see it materialize.



As we celebrate this Christmas, let us not just exchange gifts, but exchange a



promise: a promise to work together, hand in hand, to build the Ghana we want by committing to having His Excellency John Dramani Mahama elected President with an NDC majority Parliament in the 2024 general elections to safeguard our future.



From the NDC Volta Youth fraternity, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a victorious 2024.