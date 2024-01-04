We appreciate your numerous support to the NPP – NPP Ashanti vetting panel to NAPO

NAPO in a handshake with one of the executives at the vetting

Source: Kofi Abrefa, Contributor

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, on Wednesday, January, 3, 2024, received commendation from the vetting panel of the New Patriotic Party when he appeared before them for his numerous supports to the NPP across the country.

The vetting is part of the process leading to the selection of the party’s parliamentary candidates for constituencies held by the NPP.



The panel which was chaired by NPP National Organiser, Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye and which included the Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, unanimously touted Dr. Prempeh’s long-standing support for the party from his opposition days to being in government.



“For us, the truth is that, we really have no questions for you except to say that, we want to commend your for being a great anchor for our party not just in the Ashanti Region but in the whole of Ghana. We appreciate you for all you do for the New Patriotic Party,” remarked Henry Nana Boakye to the approval of the other members.



Dr. Prempeh used the opportunity to reiterate his confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s ability as Flagbearer of the party to lead the NPP to victory in December this year.

“The NPP government led by President Nana Akufo-Addo has had external shocks militating against performance and therefore I believe that our victory in December will afford us the full opportunity in His Excellency Bawumia to make a point to Ghanaians that we can do it, on a good day” he said.



Other members of the panel included Ashanti Regional Women Organiser, Nana Ama Ampomah, Regional Nasara Co-Ordinator and a representative from the MMDCEs in the region.



The NPP primaries to select parliamentary candidates for constituencies with sitting MPs is slated for Saturday January 27, 2024.