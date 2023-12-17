We have a lot to do to win power in 2024 – Mahama tells NDC executives

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has acknowledged that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has a lot to do to win power in 2024.

He said he is confident that, with the needed unity, the political party will be able to capture power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.



John Dramani Mahama made this known when he congratulated the leadership of the political party on their first anniversary as leaders of the largest opposition political party.

“My dear NDC national executives, it’s your first anniversary in office, and I want to congratulate you for your hard work, dedication and commitment. This is commendable. Let’s continue to work tirelessly for victory in the 2024 elections. We have a lot to do, and I am confident that together we can achieve great success,” he said.



The NDC is working tirelessly to ensure that they triumph in the 2024 general elections.