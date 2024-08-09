We in NDC are humble and honest enough to submit ourselves to investigative bodies – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has praised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for its integrity, highlighting members' willingness to cooperate with investigations, referencing the Office of the Special Prosecutor's (OSP) report that cleared him of any wrongdoing in the Airbus scandal.
Speaking at the 10th anniversary of PV Obeng’s death, Mahama called the OSP's findings a "pleasant vindication" after years of accusations.
He contrasted the NDC’s humility with other political approaches, asserting that despite intense scrutiny, no corruption allegations against him have been substantiated since he left office in 2017.
