We will have a Zongo First Lady in Ghana – Akufo-Addo on Bawumia’s victory in 2024

President Akufo-Addo with VP Bawumia and Second lady Samira

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pointed out a historic feat that could result should his Vice President win the 2024 presidential elections.

He noted that a victory for the 2024 New Patriotic Party flagbearer will mean Ghana will get a First Lady from the Zongo – a Muslim-dominated inner city dotted across the country.



The lady in question is the current Second Lady, Samira Bawumia.



“If by the grace of God, Mahamadu Bawumia wins the presidency in December 2024, we will have a Zongo First Lady in Ghana,” Akufo-Addo declared in Nima, a suburb of Accra.



Aside the Samira Bawumia history-making rise to First Ladyship, Akufo-Addo also spoke about his connection with Nima in a speech he delivered on December 17 at the coronation of a new paramount chief for Nima, Mohammed Saini Farl, also known as Nii Futa.



The president, whose private residence is in the Nima enclave, emphasized his connection with Nima, stressing how he had spent some of his happiest days as a young person in the Muslim-dominated area.

“Nii Futa has chosen this day to be henceforth known as Nima Day, it is a very important day in my life because it is the birthday of my mother, the 17th of December, and she was a big maghajia of Nima as you know.



“I grew up here, I came here when I was 12 years old, our father moved us here. I don’t think there is any part of this area that I don’t know, I know this area like the back of my hand. I enjoyed some of the happiest days of my youth right here in Nima.



“So it is important that I be here on such a day because I am one of you, because I, too, I am a Nima boy,” he stated to applause from the gathering.



TWI NEWS



Bawumia was on November 4 elected NPP flagbearer in the 2024 polls, his main contender will be former president John Dramani Mahama who is having his fourth straight jab at the presidency, having won his first try and losing the second and third attemps to Akufo-Addo.

We’ll have the first Zongo First Lady if Bawumia wins in 2024 - Akuffo Addo tells Nima residents.#GHOneNews pic.twitter.com/S2ZANKLIOO — GHOne TV (@ghonetv) December 17, 2023

SARA

Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.