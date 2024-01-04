Work assiduously to ensure NPP wins 2024 general elections - Ibrahim Baba Bukari

Bono East Regional Chairman of the NPP, Ibrahim Baba Bukari

The Bono East Regional chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party NPP, Ibrahim Baba Bukari, Popularly known as 'the game changer' has urged the rank and file of the party to work assiduously to ensure the NPP wins power in the upcoming 2024 general elections

The NPP chairman has acknowledged that the incumbent party has a lot to do to win power in 2024.



He observed that he is confident that, with the needed unity, the Bawumia-led NPP will be able to retain power in the 2024 general elections.



Mr Ibrahim Baba Bukhari said this in his New Year message to the NPP fraternity on Monday, January 1, 2024.



While wishing Ghanaians well in 2024, the NPP Stalwart urged Ghanaians to put their faith in the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party NPP, in his bid to lead the country as president.



He appealed to Ghanaians to consider the unparalleled achievements of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as Ghana’s vice president and entrust full management of the country to him for better economic results extended season greetings to members of the party on the occasion of this year's Christmas Eve.

The chairman says he wishes the ranks and files of the party a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.



Ghana joined Christians around the globe to celebrate Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ.



In an exclusive interview with OTEC News reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng on Sunday, December 24, 2023, Mr. Ibrahim Baba Bukhari prayed for good health and long life for members of the party.



"I extend warm greetings and best wishes to all party faithfuls, may the season bring hope, comfort, and joy. And I pray for good health, wisdom, understanding, and peace in the coming year,” he said.



NPP Parliamentary primaries

Chairman Ibrahim Baba Bukari however called on all parliamentary aspirants to be guided with their campaigns in the party's Parliamentary primaries.



He advised the aspirants contesting the primaries to remain decorous in their political campaigns to foster unity in the party.



He stressed that politics was about numbers and appealed to the aspirants and their supporters to guard against tendencies that could divide the party after the parliamentary primaries.



