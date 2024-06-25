Yellow Ghana is an undercover operation to destabilise my work – Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen

Source: TIG Post

Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, has expressed suspicion about the activities of Yellow Ghana, a newly recognized political movement.

He believes Yellow Ghana is an undercover operation aimed at sabotaging his own movement, which also uses a yellow color scheme.



In an interview with GTV, Kyerematen suggested that the sudden emergence of Yellow Ghana, after his movement's adoption of yellow, is a deliberate attempt to destabilize his efforts.

Yellow Ghana, founded in October 2020, aims to unify Africa into a borderless economy and received its provisional certificate from Ghana’s Electoral Commission on May 30, 2024.



The leader of Yellow Ghana, Samuel Apea-Danquah, denied copying the color and emphasized the party's long-standing existence and commitment to national development.



