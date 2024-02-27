You have failed with your vice president – Ato Forson tells Akufo-Addo

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

Cassiel Ato Forson, the leader of the Minority Caucus in Parliament, has indicated that Ghanaians would not miss the leadership of the President Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, once their tenure ends.

He said this after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation address on February 27, 2024 in Parliament.



Ato Forson criticised the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led administration, branding it as a failed government. He particularly highlighted concerns about the unemployment situation in the country, expressing a sense of hopelessness in the state of the nation.



Ato Forson placed blame on both the President and Vice-President, stating, "The President cannot fail alone. The President will have to fail together with the Vice-President, so Mr. President, you have failed with your Vice President."

He also criticised the increase in the size of the government following a recent ministerial reshuffle.



"Ghanaians will not miss Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia. We know you are going, and we can only wish you bye-bye," Ato Forson declared.