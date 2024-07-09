Your pain you feel is a result of NPP gov’t Incompetence – Shamima Muslim to Ghanaians

Shamima Muslim

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Team, Shamima Muslim, has stated that the pain and hardship felt by Ghanaians are not their fault but a result of the government's mismanagement. She urged Ghanaians not to be misled into thinking something is wrong with them and instead to hold the government accountable for their incompetence.





