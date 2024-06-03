16-year-old Ghanaian footballer Levi Acheampong expected to train with Ajax first team ahead of next season

Levi Acheampong

Source: Footballghana

Levi Acheampong, a talented 16-year-old Ghanaian midfielder, is set to join Ajax's first team for training in preparation for the upcoming football season.

Known for his speed, technique, dribbling skills, and passing ability, Acheampong is expected to make a significant impact and secure a spot in the senior squad.

Having already showcased his skills with the Netherlands U16 team, he is poised for a bright future in football.



