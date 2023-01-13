Ghana Soccer
LIVESTREAMED: 2023 AFCON opening ceremony
The biggest football festival in Africa is here again as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations nears kickoff. As a ritual for most football events, an opening ceremony is held to give the competition a grand opening before the games get underway. This is the 34th edition of the competition, which is hosted by Ivory Coast who will take on Guinea-Bissau in the opening fixture later today, January 13, 2023. The 2023 AFCON opening ceremony comes off at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan. It promises to be an exciting celebration of African culture, particularly the Ivorian culture. Nigerian music sensation Yemi » Read More
