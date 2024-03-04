$195M spent on 2023 African Games infrastructure - Sports Minister reveals

Mustapha Ussif

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has confirmed that $195 million has been utilized for infrastructure development for the 2023 African Games.

The Games are scheduled to take place from March 8 to March 23, and will mainly be held at the Borteyman Sports Complex and University of Ghana Stadium, with support from 15 additional venues.



On March 4, 2024, during a press briefing, Minister Ussif provided a detailed breakdown of the infrastructure expenditure.

Specifically, $145 million was invested in constructing a modern sports centre at Borteyman, $34 million was spent on renovating the University of Ghana Stadium, and $16 million was allocated to refurbish the Games Village.



Moreover, Minister Ussif emphasized the government's commitment to developing national athletes by planning to convert the Borteyman Sports Complex into a sports university.