2010 AFCON Final: Asamoah Gyan points to tactical change for Ghana's defeat

Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of the Black Stars, has provided insight into Ghana's loss to Egypt in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, attributing it to a shift in tactics on the crucial day.

Despite a tough start to the competition, Ghana demonstrated resilience to make it to the final.



After an initial defeat to Ivory Coast, they bounced back with a narrow win against Burkina Faso, earning a place in the quarter-finals. Gyan's important goals against Angola and Nigeria in the knockout rounds propelled Ghana to their first final since 1992.



However, facing Egypt in the final posed a significant challenge. Gyan believes that Ghana's departure from their defensive strategy in previous matches worked to their disadvantage, allowing Egypt to take advantage and secure a victory with an 85th-minute goal.

"In 2010, we were more focused on defense with our tactics. That's why we aimed for a one-goal strategy.



However, we took a more proactive approach in the final and unfortunately ended up losing," Gyan explained in an interview with Onua TV.