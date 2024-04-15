2010 World Cup: I wish I could retake the missed penalty against Uruguay – Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan in total shock after missing a penalty

Asamoah Gyan expressed his desire for a second chance to retake the missed penalty during the 2010 World Cup quarterfinal against Uruguay.

The missed penalty prevented Ghana from potentially reaching the semifinals, marking a significant moment in African football history.



Gyan faced harsh criticism and scrutiny following the miss, with accusations of lack of concentration during the crucial kick.



The incident led to Gyan temporarily stepping away from the Black Stars team. Reflecting on the penalty, Gyan acknowledged that it was meant to happen a certain way, despite his wish for a different outcome.

He recalled a previous penalty kick during the 2008 AFCON and expressed his disappointment at not being able to replicate that success in the World Cup.



Gyan expressed his regret and longing for the opportunity to go back in time and make amends, emphasizing his desire to bring joy to Ghanaians through a successful penalty kick.