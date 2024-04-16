2014 World Cup: Sulley Muntari didn't slap Moses Armah Parker - Asamoah Gyan

Sulley Muntari

Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of the Black Stars, has addressed the speculations surrounding an alleged altercation involving his teammate Sulley Muntari during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Gyan firmly denied the reports that suggested Muntari had slapped Moses Armah Parker, a member of the Black Stars Management Committee, during the tournament.



The incident supposedly arose from disagreements over appearance fees for both officials and players, with Muntari allegedly opposing payments to officials.



Contrary to the rumors, Gyan asserted that Muntari did not engage in any physical altercation with Parker.



Although Gyan refrained from providing specific details, he emphasized that Muntari did not resort to violence during any meetings or discussions at the team's camp.

During an interview with Onua TV, Gyan stated, "Sulley [Muntari] never slapped anybody. I just don't want to go into details, but all I will say is that he never slapped anybody."



As a consequence of his actions, the Inter Milan midfielder faced repercussions and was dismissed from the team's camp due to disciplinary issues. Consequently, he was excluded from the senior national men's soccer team.



However, in a positive turn of events, both Muntari and Parker have since reconciled. They were seen burying the hatchet and posing for a photograph during the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar.