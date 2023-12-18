2023/24 GGPL Week 15 Match Report – Real Tamale United 0-1 Berekum Chelsea

Berekum Chelsea squad

Real Tamale United were unable to make their home advantage count after succumbing to defeat against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

The Berekum-based club prevailed in the highly competitive Ghana Premier League week 15 game played at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.



The Bibires inflicted a 1-0 win over the Pride of the North to continue their winning streak. Forward Kofi Patric Ansu goal was enough for Berekum Chelsea to secure maximum points.



The first half of the game ended in a pulsating goalless draw, as both teams struggled to find the back of the net.

Putting up a stellar performance, the Bibires cruised to a narrow victory to secure maximum points through Kofi Patric Ansu, who found the back of the net in the 57th minute.



Real Tamale United are enduring a torrid campaign. They have now suffered three straight defeats in the Ghana Premier League.



The win sends Berekum Chelsea to third position on the Premier League standings with 26 points after 15 games whiles RTU drops to the 17th position with 14 points.