2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 16: Bechem United v Nations FC preview

Games in Round 16 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season will continue on Sunday, December 24.

Among the games scheduled to be played, Bechem United will host Nations FC in what should be a tricky fixture.



Here is a concise preview of the game.



Form:



Bechem United in the last few weeks have been one of the most in-form teams in the Ghanaian top-flight league.

However, the team heads into Round 16 action this weekend on the back of a defeat to league leaders Aduana Stars in the last outing.



Putting the last five matches of Bechem United together, the Hunters have won three, drawn one, and lost the other.



Bechem United this season have been one of the most impressive teams. With six wins, five draws, and four defeats, the team is 6th on the Ghana Premier League table after amassing 23 points.



The opponent for this weekend, Nations FC had a slow start to the campaign and at a point the side was struggling in the relegation zone of the league’s standings.

Thanks to four consecutive wins and a draw against Hearts of Oak in the last outing, the club based in the Ashanti Region has made a tremendous turnaround.



The team currently sits 4th on the league table with 24 points.



Head-to-head:



This weekend’s clash between Bechem United and Nations FC will be the first time the two teams are facing off in the Ghana Premier League.

A win for either side will, therefore, be historic.



Predicted scoreline:



With both teams in form as far as their last five matches are concerned, they will all be confident of winning this weekend.



However, due to home advantage, Bechem United should be able to secure all three points.

Bechem United 3-1 Nations:



Match details:



The match between Bechem United and Nations FC will be played at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.



Kick off is at 15:00gmt on Sunday.