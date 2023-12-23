2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 16: Match Report – Great Olympics 0-0 Hearts of Oak

The Mantse Derby, promised a spectacle for football enthusiasts

In a much-anticipated clash between city rivals Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak, the Baba Yara Stadium bore witness to a gripping battle that ultimately concluded in a goalless draw during Week 16 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The fixture, dubbed the Mantse Derby, promised a spectacle for football enthusiasts, and although the score remained stagnant at 0-0, the intensity on the pitch was palpable throughout the Friday evening encounter.



One notable decision that stirred pre-match discussions was the choice of goalkeeper, as Richard Attah was given the nod over Richmond Ayi, who had faced criticism for recent errors.



The fixture was moved to Kumasi due to the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium. Despite the change in venue, both teams remained undeterred, showcasing their determination in the battle for control and a breakthrough on the scoresheet.

The stalemate persisted, with both Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak unable to convert their hard-fought efforts into goals. However, the 58th minute saw a notable substitution from Hearts of Oak, introducing Ivorian striker Kassim Cisse for his debut. Cisse stepped onto the pitch, replacing Linda Otanga.



Great Olympics will play Real Tamale United in their next league game. Accra Hearts of Oak will take on Bechem United.