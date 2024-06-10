2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 33: Hearts of Oak and Olympics in danger of final day relegation after stalemate

Hearts of Oak vs Great Olympics

Source: Footballghana

Either Accra Hearts of Oak or Great Olympics face the possibility of relegation in the upcoming final day of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The two capital clubs recently clashed in a Week 33 match at the Accra Sports Stadium, where they both fought hard for a victory but ended up with a goalless draw.



As a result, both teams were only able to secure a single point each.

This outcome means that Hearts of Oak could potentially be relegated from the league if they fail to win their last game against Bechem United.



