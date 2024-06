GPL top four teams at the end of the season

Source: Footballghana

The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season concluded on June 16, 2024, with Samartex clinching the title by defeating Bibiani Goldstars in the final matchday.

Samartex officially became champions after a 2-0 victory against Accra Lions on the same day.

Accra Lions and Berekum Chelsea finished in second and third place, both with 51 points each.



