2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 16: Legon Cities edge Heart of Lions for fourth straight win

Legon Cities made it four wins on the bounce when they edged Heart of Lions 1-0 on Christmas Day in match week 16 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

Despite the win, the Royals still sit 8th on the league table with 21 points while the returnees are still without a win and are bottom of the league with 8 points.



Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin’s team have beaten Great Olympics, Real Tamale United, Bofoakwa Tano, and now Heart of Lion.



Just 15 minutes into the game, William Kwaku Adjei banged in the only goal of the clash to deliver victory for the hosts.

New manager Bahir Hayford could not inspire his side to get an equaliser in the second half, with the game ending 1-0 in Sogakope.



Legon Cities will next take on Bibiani Gold Stars in match week 17 while take on Berekum Chelsea ahead of the end of the first round of the league.