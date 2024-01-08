2023 AFCON: Black Stars pre-tournament camping with 'boring' Namibia draw

Namibia hold Ghana to a goalless draw in Kumasi

In their final game ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the Black Stars of Ghana produced a performance far from inspiration and excitement as they drew goalless with Namibia.

Symptomatic of the team under Chris Hughton, the Black Stars struggled to dominate the game and create openings.



After a poor showing in the first half, the two teams went into the break on level pegging.



After recess, the Black Stars improved a bit but could not dominate the contest.



With the national team still unable to play a high-intensive game, Ghanaians who watched the game were not impressed.



Although Coach Chris Hughton made some good changes in the latter part of the international friendly, Namibia managed to contain the threat of the hosts and held on to force the match to end in a goalless draw.



Ghana's first game which is against Cape Verde will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium at 8:00 pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT).

The next assignment for the Black Stars is the much anticipated one many expect to be a battle between Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus.



At exactly 8:00pm (20:00 GMT) on January 18, 2024, Egypt and Ghana will lock horns in the second Group B game of the tournament.



The game will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium.



Ghana’s last group game is against Mozambique on January 22, 2024 at the Olympic Stadium of Obimpe.



The time for the game is 8:00pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT)