2023 AFCON: Former Kotoko coach Michael Osei predicts difficult tournament for Ghana

The Black Stars of Ghana

Former Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei is anticipating a tough campaign for the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars will be competing for a fifth continental trophy in neighbouring country, Ivory Coast next month.



Ghana are placed in Group B of the 2023 AFCON, alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.



Speaking to Footballghana.com, the former Asante Kotoko and Star Madrid trainer entreated Ghanaians to lower expectations as he anticipate a difficult tournament for the Black Stars.



“Is good for our ambition to search for our next fifth Afcon trophy but we should lower our expectations because it won't be easy at all. We have seen many of the other countries are also more favourites” he said.

As part of the pre-tournament preparations, the Black Stars are scheduled to assemble for camping in South Africa on December 31. The team will spend 10 days in the country before heading to Ivory Coast.



The Black Stars have a history of success in the AFCON, having won the title four times, most recently in 1982. However, they have experienced defeat in three finals since then, including losses to Ivory Coast in 1992 on penalties and Egypt in 2010, as well as a repeat defeat to Ivory Coast in 2015.



The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13 through to February 11, 2024.