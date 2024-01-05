2023 AFCON: Jordan Ayew, Richard Ofori join Black Stars camp

Menu ›
Fri, 5 Jan 2024 Source: ghanafa.org
Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew and Orlando Pirates shot-stopper Richard Ofori are the latest players to join the Black Stars camp in Kumasi ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023.
The two players joined the squad on Wednesday and trained at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese.
Ghana pitched camp in Kumasi on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, to prepare for the tournament which kicks off in 10-days’ time.
The Black Stars are Group B alongside Cape Verde, giants Egypt and Mozambique. The team will kick start their tournament against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024, before taking on Egypt and Mozambique in the other group games.
