2023 AFCON: See how Black Stars rocked Ghana's rich Kente on arrival in Ivory Coast

Inaki Williams

The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in Ivory Coast in a beautifully woven and colourful kente to participate in the 34th edition of the biggest football festival on the continent, the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars will be based in Abijan where they will play all their three group stage games.



The Black Stars touched the Ivory Coast draped in the traditional Kente cloth like royals from the Akan tribe.



The tournament which kicks off on Saturday, January 13, 2024, will have the continent’s top 24 teams competing for honours and Ghana is one of those countries heavily tipped to challenge for the title.



Ghana is paired in Group B with Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde.



Ghana who are paired in Group B will face Cape Verde in their opening game at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium tournament.

Check out the Black Stars players' arrival photos





The Black stars have touched down in Ivory Coast in a grand style ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/2z4dtE6Ciw — Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) January 10, 2024