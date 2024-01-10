2023 AFCON: See the photos of Ayew brothers and Inaki Williams which has set social media on fire

The Ayew brothers

Even before they kick a ball at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the Black Stars are already dominating online discussions.

The arrival of the team at the Abidjan airport in Ivory Coast has sent social media ablaze with mammoth expressions of admiration and amazement at the rich display of Ghana rich culture, typified by their wearing of flamboyant and ostensibly rich and authentic Kente cloth.



The team have made a statement with their fashion sense. They boarded the plane in a traditional outfit that identifies with the Ga-Adangbe ethnic group and disembarked in the Kente outfit that has currently made them the subject of discussions on social media.



Among the players who stood out handsomely with their outfits are Inaki Williams and the Ayew brothers.



The class, aura and sheer elegance oozed by the three players with their conspicuously attractive outfits are earning them great reviews on social media.



The Black Stars touched the Ivory Coast draped in the traditional Kente cloth like royals from the Akan tribe.



The tournament which kicks off on Saturday, January 13, 2024, will have the continent’s top 24 teams competing for honours and Ghana is one of those countries heavily tipped to challenge for the title.

The Black Stars' opening game at the tournament which is against Cape Verde will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium at 8:00 pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT).



The next assignment for the Black Stars is the much anticipated one many expect to be a battle between Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus.



At exactly 8:00pm (20:00 GMT) on January 18, 2024, Egypt and Ghana will lock horns in the second Group B game of the tournament.



The game will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium.



Ghana’s last group game is against Mozambique on January 22, 2024 at the Olympic Stadium of Obimpe.



The time for the game is 8:00pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT)





