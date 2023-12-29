2023 Afcon: Nigeria is always favorite - John Obi Mikel

John Mikel Obi

Within the dynamic domain of African football, Nigeria is a consistent force, and as former international John Obi Mikel has stated, they will always be favorites in the forthcoming 2023 Afcon.

With a rich history as six-time finalists and three-time champions of the continent, the Super Eagles are no strangers to the thrill of the Cup of Nations.



Mikel, a prominent figure in Nigerian football, confidently asserts that "We are always favorites" in this prestigious tournament, setting the stage for what promises to be an electrifying 34th edition in Ivory Coast. The Super Eagles, enriched with a legacy of success, are gearing up not just to participate but to defend their status as the team to beat.



“We are always favorites, that’s the case every time we go into the tournament and it’s no different this time. Everyone knows we are one of the favorites not the big favourite, but definitely one of the favourites,” he said.

“Being able to start again will be a huge achievement for us which I think the country also needs right now. We need to get our football back to where it should be and by winning this tournament it will get it back to where it should be,” Mikel added.



Nigeria is in Group A with Equatorial Guinea, host Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau.