2023 Afcon: Salisu confident Black Stars will qualify for knock out stage

Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu

Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu says the team stands a good chance of progressing in this year’s AFCON if they can improve their performances in the second half of games and also maintain their focus and concentration throughout their matches.

Sloppy defending on the part of the team has seen the side concede twice in both games against Cape Verde and Egypt, a situation Salisu is unhappy about. He wants his side to close out games and step up their performances to make it out of the group stages.



“I think we win as a team and we loose as a team. There is no individual mistake. When we do mistakes, we do mistakes as a team. That is the most important thing. When you single out a player, you are going to kill him for the next game so we win as a team, we loose as a team.

“We simply need to focus on the next game. We need to give everything. I think we ae going to get the win that would help us qualify to the next stage of the competition. We need to improve in key areas especially in the second half. I think our second half performances can be better. When the fatigue comes, I think we need to improve that as well. We need to give a bit more energy. It is very important,” he told Class Sports Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang after the game against the Pharoah’s of Egypt.



Ghana plays Mozambique in the final round of group games desperate for a win that could possibly see them qualifying for the next stage of the competition.