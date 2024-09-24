Sports

2023 Africa Cup of Nations: $3m was spent on chartered flights, logistics and per diems - Sports Minister

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku And Sports Ministry Mustapha Ussif.png Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku and Sports Ministry Mustapha Ussif

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif has provided insights into the financial expenditures of Ghana's team during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations held in Côte d’Ivoire.

He clarified that the three million dollars allocated for the tournament was utilized for chartered flights, logistical support, and per diem allowances.

Unfortunately, the Black Stars faced challenges in the competition, not securing a victory in any of their three matches.

Source: Ghanasoccernet