2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Arsenal don’t have a choice over releasing Thomas Partey – Chris Hughton

Thomas Partey has been listed in a 55-man provisional Black Stars squad for AFCON 2023

Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has confirmed the availability of Thomas Partey for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 29-year-old midfielder is currently recovering from a muscle injury he suffered after the October international break that has kept him on the sidelines for the better part of the last two months.



However, Partey returned to mild training last week but he is not expected to feature the Gunners until next year.



With the AFCON set to kickstart in the Ivory Coast on January 13, 2024, it remains to be seen whether Partey will recover in time to feature in the tournament.



But Hughton has included Partey in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad.



According to the former Premier League manager, clubs are obliged to release their players for international tournaments, adding that Arsenal and Mikel Arteta don’t have a choice when it comes to releasing the player for the tournament.

“I don’t think it’s a debate. We have an AFCON in the month of January. This is when a particular country wants their players turning up for camp,” the Ghana coach said on talkSPORT.



“They [Arsenal and Arteta] don’t have a choice. I think what can happen and what has always happened is a relationship between clubs.



“And there will be some associations from countries that maybe allow a particular player to come two days later than the others. That’s something that has always been the case. But I think as regards a choice, there is no choice.”



The Black Stars are paired in the same group with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique for the 2023 AFCON.



The 34th edition of the AFCON has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 11.