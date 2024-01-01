2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Black Stars aim to end 41-year trophy drought in Ivory Coast

Black Stars of Ghana

The Black Stars of Ghana will be aiming to end a 41-year Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy drought at the upcoming tournament in Ivory Coast.

Ghana is one of the 24 countries set to compete for glory at the 2023 AFCON.



For the Black Stars, although they have a history as one of the feared national teams on the continent, recent years have been unimpressive.



The last time the Black Stars won the AFCON trophy was way back in 1982.



Since then, Ghana has failed to conquer the continent and is stuck with four AFCON trophies.



Amid public outcry for a 5th AFCON trophy, the Black Stars led by head coach Chris Hughton are heading to the 2023 AFCON to fight to lift the trophy.

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku ahead of the tournament has called for support for the national team.



“Let’s support and put our weight behind the men who have been picked to go to Ivory Coast to fight for glory for us,” he said on January 1 when Chris Hughton named his official squad for the AFCON.



Kurt Okraku continued, “The performances of our dear team have not been too stable but this is the moment that the boys need our undiluted support. When the times are very difficult, unstable.”



Ghana’s Black Stars will open camp in Kumasi on Tuesday to begin preparations for the 2023 AFCON scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13.