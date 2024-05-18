2023 Africa Cup of Nations: We should have qualified from our group - Ex-Ghana coach

Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton, the former coach of Ghana, has admitted that the team did not meet expectations in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Despite their eagerness to end their 42-year trophy drought, the Black Stars were eliminated in the group stage, finishing third in Group B with only two points.



This disappointing result marked Ghana's second consecutive early exit from the group stage, leading the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council to relieve Hughton of his duties.



Hughton, who had signed a 21-month contract, expressed regret over the team's performance and acknowledged Ghana's prominent position in football, stating that they should have progressed further.

"I am aware that we should have at least advanced from our group. I understand that Ghana is a significant football nation, and I was disappointed that we did not qualify," said Rahman Osman, a Ghanaian-based journalist in the UK, after meeting Chris Hughton at the Football Writers' Association awards in London, as reported by Accra-based Happy FM.



With a record of four wins, five draws, and four defeats in 13 games during Hughton's tenure, the decision to part ways was made. Otto Addo has been appointed as the new head coach, signing a 34-month contract with the possibility of a 21-month extension.



The Black Stars will resume their campaign in June as they face Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.