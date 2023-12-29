2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Weather in Ghana ideal for what we’ll face in Ivory Coast - Namibia Coach

The Namibian national team is camping in Ghana ahead of the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast

Namibia national team head coach, Collin Benjamin, has explained why his team decided to pitch camp in Ghana ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Benjamin said the weather conditions in Ghana are very ideal and similar to what they will experience in the host country Ivory Coast.



The South African country touched down in Ghana on Thursday to begin their preparations for the tournament set to start on January 13.



Speaking to the media on arrival, Collin Benjamin disclosed that Namibia is attaching a lot of importance to the tournament.



“We are taking this AFCON very seriously for our country and we want to perform good, and if you want to perform good, we must have good preparation.

“We think that the weather in Ghana is ideal for what we are going to face in Côte d’Ivoire during the AFCON.”



Engagements are underway between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Namibia to organize an international friendly, offering both teams valuable preparation before their departure to Ivory Coast for the AFCON.



Drawn into Group E alongside South Africa, Tunisia, and Mali, the Brave Warriors, making their fourth AFCON appearance, are scheduled to commence their campaign against Tunisia on January 16, 2024.