2023 African Games: Desmond Ofei names Black Satellites 20-Man squad

Desmond Ofei with a list of selected players

The head coach of the Ghana national U-20, Desmond Ofei, has revealed the 20-man squad set to represent the country at the 13th African Games Accra 2023 Men's Football Competition.

Led by Asamoah Kuffour, the team is preparing to showcase their skills from March 8th to March 23rd, 2024, in Accra.



The squad consists of three goalkeepers, six defenders, five midfielders, three wingers, and three strikers. With a blend of seasoned players and emerging talents, Ghana is determined to leave a lasting impact in Accra.



The Black Satellites will commence its journey in the tournament on Friday, March 8, 2024, facing off against Congo in what is expected to be a thrilling opener.

Following that, they will compete against Gambia on March 12, 2024, and then have a crucial match against Benin on March 15, 2024. All group-stage games will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Check the 20-man squad below;



