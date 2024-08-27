2024/25 CAF Champions League: I’m happy to score against Victory United - Isaac Afful

Isaac Afful

Source: Footballghana

Defender Isaac Afful expressed his happiness at having netted a goal for FC Samartex 1996 in their recent match against Victoria United during the reverse fixture of the 2024/25 CAF Champions League first preliminary round.

The left-back's solitary goal on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium enabled the Timber Giants to secure a 2-0 aggregate victory over the Cameroonian team.

In the initial leg held in Cameroon the previous week, Emmanuel Mamah also contributed a decisive goal, providing the Ghanaian champions with a vital advantage heading into the second leg.



