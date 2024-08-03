Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup: CAF appoints officiating team for Nsoatreman FC vs Elect Sport match

Hicham Temsamani3 Hicham Temsamani

Sat, 3 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed the officiating crew for the first-leg match of the CAF Confederation Cup between Nsoatreman FC of Ghana and Elect Sport of Chad.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live